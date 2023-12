The Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., will host two holiday music sessions Friday, Dec. 15. (Shaw File photo)

Judy Ernst is scheduled to play seasonal favorites on accordion at 2:30 and 4 p.m., then pianist Kathy Allen and students (along with a few songs led by the library’s own Ron McCutchan) are set to perform 4 to 5 p.m.