Ottawa Arts Committee to host pop-up art market with 16 artists

The newly formed Ottawa Arts Committee will be hosting a pop-up art market during the annual Chris Kringle Market. The market, in which 16 local artists will showcase and sell their work, will be located at 818 La Salle St., next to the Lone Buffalo restaurant. (Derek Barichello)

The project was spearheaded by committee member Anna Wright, who also is the marketing director for Tangled Roots Brewing Company. The 1,900 square foot space was offered by CL Real Estate Development to utilize for the market. Both companies are part of the CL Enterprises Group, a local family investment businesses, headed by husband-and-wife team Peter Limberger and Inga Carus, both of whom are long-term patrons of the arts in the Illinois Valley.

The committee, chaired by Amanda Weygand Zehr, has appointed Clara Brubaker to organize the pop-up market. The market will be open Dec. 8 and 10, and Dec. 15 and 17, after which the space will be available for a long-term retail rental. Interested parties should contact Brummel Properties at 630-551-8005. For more information on the pop-up market, go to City of Ottawa Arts Committee Facebook page.

Makers listed to be at the market Dec. 8 through 10 include Joce Handmade, Tricera Designs, Crafty Bee Wood Products, Cool Kids Face Painting, MW Perspective Photography, Midwest Candle Company, Barnas Cut Flower Farm, Vandy’s Candies, Skully Crystal Creation, Subrealities, Greenhouse Leatherworks, Mean Bean Creations and Clara Brubacker Illustration.