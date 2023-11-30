Illinois Valley Local Scene: Pair of shows, lighted parades highlight the weekend

“Sherlock Holmes in The Hound of the Baskervilles”: Stage 212 in La Salle will host the radio theater show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. This unique production is a two-man show presented in radio theater style and features ingenious theatrical machines. Tickets cost $15 each and can be bought online by visiting stage212.org or by calling the box office at 815-224-3025 and leaving a message.

The Holiday Magic Lighted Santa Parade and Light Up Knudson Park: The Marseilles Christmas parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday from 200 Riverfront Drive, with lineup at 5 p.m. The parade runs north on Main Street, east on Washington Street and west on Broadway Street to Aurora Street and then Lincoln Street. Santa will stop at Knudson Park for the lighting ceremony and for photos and visits. Brookfield Aces 4-H will offer hot cocoa for donations to Aperion Care Nursing. Marseilles Masonic Lodge 417 will have hot apple cider and popcorn for donations of food. The Polar Express holiday train will be available for rides.

“Music, Memories and Merriment – An Evening of Stories and Songs with Sarah Smith”: The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St., Princeton. Smith will present an evening of holidays remembered as she revisits some of her favorite Christmases past with music that underscores her festive memories. The musical event features favorite holiday songs, as well as highlights from Smith’s career on the Grace Stage and national performances.

Tickets cost $30 for adults, $27 for seniors and $15 for students. For information or to buy tickets, go to https://festival56.com. Visitors can pair the performance with the Princeton Lions Club and the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lighted Parade at 6:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Princeton. Along with the parade, Princeton will host its Christmas tree lighting, a live reindeer and the annual Candy Cane Hunt.

Miracle on First Street: The activities for La Salle’s holiday gathering will begin at 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. with breakfast with Santa by reservation at the Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St. Call 815-223-3755 and press 1 for a reservation.

Santa’s Workshop will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ax Church, 944 First St. There will be fire truck rides and s’mores from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Salle City Hall, 745 Second St. Photos with Santa will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Auditorium Ballroom. Carriage rides are set from noon to 3 p.m. at Second and Marquette streets. Christmas Family Bingo is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Grove Center, 1055 Sixth St. The activities will be capped off at 3 p.m. by the tree lighting at City Hall.

Light up the Night: Peru will host its third annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday. The lighted parade will begin at 5 p.m. at Washington Park then travel West Street and 13th Street to Peoria Street and end at City Hall. At 6 p.m., Santa will be at City Hall, 1901 Fourth St., and there will be gifts, cookies and hot chocolate.