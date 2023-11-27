Peru to ring in the Christmas season on Dec. 2

The holiday season is upon us, and to celebrate, Peru is hosting its third annual Light up the Night event on Saturday, Dec. 2, with a lighted parade, visits with Santa and other activities.

The lighted parade will begin at 5 p.m. at Washington Park then travel West Street and 13th Street to Peoria Street and end at City Hall. At 6 p.m. Santa will be at City Hall 1901 Fourth St., and there will be gifts, cookies and hot chocolate.

It brings the Christmas spirit to the community. Each year it grows …You know just to see everybody out at night and it’s just fun.” — Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski

Director of Special Events Adam Thorson said the city already has 20 parade entries and is looking forward to seeing how this year’s event will turn out.

“In previous years, we’ve had a pretty good line to see Santa and get pictures,” he said. “So, it all comes together at the end. It’s pretty cool to see everybody.”

A Christmas float makes its way down Peoria Street during the 2022 lighted parade in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Mayor Ken Kolowski said he wanted to bring a lighted parade in Peru after seeing Spring Valley’s before he became mayor. After he was elected, he helped organize Peru’s first annual parade in 2021.

“It has been amazing. Just the energy and the fun and the atmosphere – it’s fantastic,” he said.

Kolowski credits Thorson with taking the event “to the next level” every year. The first year, the parade had only 12 or 14 entries, last year it had more than 30.

For more information on the parade route or to sign up to be in the parade, go to https://peru.il.us/newsflash/702-christmas-parade. The city is still accepting sign-ups for the parade and anyone can join.

What: Light up the Night

When: Begins 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Start at Washington Park and ends at City Hall