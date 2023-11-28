La Salle to host Miracle on First Street

Carriage rides will return to the Miracle on First event Saturday, Dec. 2, in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle will be in the Christmas spirit this weekend when it hosts Miracle on First Street.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, with s’mores, crafts with Santa, carriage rides and other activities. It will take place in addition to the continuation of the Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park.

Miracle on First Street began in 2009. Since, its inception, it has continued to be a Christmas tradition for families.

Mayor Jeff Grove said he was looking forward to the activities while watching families create new memories on a day that has low cost to attendees.

“It’s not an expensive day at all. Breakfast with Santa is probably the only cost,” he said. “Family Bingo covers all ages. We have grandkids there with their grandparents. It’s just nice to have everybody at that event. And then of course the carriage rides are always a nice hit ... It’s about creating memories.”

Along with Miracle on First, La Salle’s Celebration of Lights is open every night to Jan. 1 at Rotary Park, 2845 E. 5th Road. It’s open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Miracle on First schedule of events:

8:30 and 9:30 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at The Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St. Call 815-223-3755 and press 1 to make a reservation.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Santa’s workshop and crafts with elves at Ax Church at the Grove Center, 1055 Sixth St.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Fire truck rides and s’mores at City Hall, 745 Second St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Photos with Santa and snacks for kids at The Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St.

12 to 3 p.m.: Carriage Rides with hot chocolate and cookies, First and Wright streets.

12 to 2:30 p.m.: Christmas Family Bingo at The Grove Center, 1055 Sixth St.

3 p.m.: Tree Lighting at City Hall, 745 Second St.