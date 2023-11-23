Festival 56 in Princeton to present ‘Music, Memories & Merriment: Songs and Stories with Sarah Smith’

Festival 56 in Princeton favorite Sarah Smith will perform an evening of holidays remembered as she revisits some of her favorite Christmases past, with songs that underscore her most cherished holiday memories.

This holiday musical event features some of favorite holiday songs, as well as some highlights from Smith’s work in Princeton on the Grace Stage and her professional career nationally.

In addition to her appearances on the Festival 56 stage as the Witch in “Into the Woods,” Prospero in “The Tempest” and the hilarious housekeeper in “Boeing Boeing,” among others, Smith has also appeared in national tours of “Mamma Mia!” as Rosie and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” as Madame (Stepmother).

Two performances are scheduled, one at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and another at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St., Princeton. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, $15 for students and are available online at festival56.com, by calling 815-879-5656, or at the door.