Stage 212 in La Salle to present ‘Hounds of the Baskervilles’ radio show

Stage 212 in La Salle will be hosting a special entertainment event at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, when “Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre presents Sherlock Holmes in The Hound of the Baskervilles” takes the stage.

This unique production is a two-man show presented in radio theatre style and featuring ingenious theatrical machines.

Tickets for “Her Majesty’s Radio Theatre presents Sherlock Holmes in The Hound of the Baskervilles” are $15 each, and may be purchased online by visiting stage212.org or by calling the box office at 815-224-3025 and leaving a message.