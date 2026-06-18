Raue Center’s 8th annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Exhibition set for June 27

The 8th Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Exhibition is 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Raue Center for the Arts. (Photo by Todd Heintz)

Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake invites the community to celebrate creativity, connect with local artists and support arts education at the 8th Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Exhibition from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Raue Center for the Arts.

According to a news release, the 6x6 Project brings together artists of all ages and abilities to create original artwork on 6-by-6-inch canvases. Since January, community members have transformed blank canvases into unique works of art that will be showcased as part of this beloved annual fundraiser.

All submitted artwork is available for online viewing and bidding at charityauction.bid/6x6project2026. Bidding will continue through 8 p.m. on June 27, culminating during the free public reception at Raue Center.

Guests are invited to mix and mingle with participating artists, enjoy live entertainment and refreshments, browse over 200 original works of art displayed in a spectacular mosaic installation, and place bids on their favorite pieces.

In honor of the 8th Anniversary of the 6x6 Project, Raue Center has invited eight featured artists to create exclusive works on 8-inch by 8-inch canvases. These unique artworks will be showcased alongside the traditional 6-inch by 6-inch submissions and included in the online auction.

“In the past seven years, hundreds of artists have contributed more than 1,700 original works of art to support Raue Center’s educational programs,” said Michelle Nowland, chair of the 6x6 Project. “Every year, we are amazed by the creativity, generosity, and enthusiasm of our community. The online auction allows anyone, whether they’re across town or across the country, to participate and support the arts.”

Since its inception in 2019, the 6x6 Project has raised more than $100,000 in support of Raue Center’s educational initiatives. All proceeds from the fundraiser directly benefit Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts, helping provide meaningful arts experiences and educational opportunities for thousands of children and families throughout the region.

For more information, and to RSVP for a free reception ticket, visit charityauction.bid/6x6project2026.