Illinois turning America’s 250th into a summer-long celebration

A merchant tent sell 4th of July merchandise at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park for Joliet’s Independence Celebration. Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Fourth of July is taking on a bigger meaning this year as we mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Illinoisans are finding a variety of ways all summer to celebrate this milestone year in our nation’s history.

From thoughtful history exhibits and statewide projects to patriotic concerts, local parades, picnics and fireworks, there is no shortage of events to mark this semiquicentennial. Here is a sampling of some events to take in, but go to www.il250.org/events to find more.

Gabrielle Lyon, chair of the Illinois America 250 Commission and executive director of Illinois Humanities speaks about the commemoration plans at Navy Pier on Dec. 3 (Capitol News Illinois photo by Maggie Dougherty)

Declaration 1776: The Big Bang of Modern Democracy Exhibit

Sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Wheaton, the “Declaration 1776: The Big Bang of Modern Democracy” is a traveling panel exhibition that allows visitors to revisit the “bold ideals of the Declaration – and to reflect on how each generation has worked to expand the promise of democracy,” according to the LWV.

When and where:

• June 11 to July 6, Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St.

• July 15 to Aug. 5, West Chicago Public Library, 118 W. Washington St.

• Aug. 17 to Sept. 4, Carol Stream Library, 616 Hiawatha Drive

• Sept, 11 to Sept. 29, Warrenville Public Library, 28W751 Stafford Place

Becoming the US Traveling Exhibit

This program is part of our America250 series, which marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

When and where

June 22 to Aug. 21, Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook

The Power of Song in Democracy

“The Power of Song in Democracy” is a celebration of our country’s 250th anniversary. It explores how music was used as a political and social tool throughout the history of our nation. This presentation aligns with the Illinois America250 Commission’s theme “We the People.”

When and where

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 28, John C. Flanagan House Museum, 942 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria

(file photo) The Martin Mitchell Mansion at Naper Settlement in Naperville. (Photo submitted)

Conversations on the Declaration of Independence

Community Conversations explores local history through facilitated conversations. “History Belongs to All of Us,” marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. While Illinois would not be part of the U.S. until 1783, it reflected the complex history of the nation itself.

When and where

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 3, Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville

2,191,464 Hours of History exhibit

History is made in minutes and hours that culminate in days, weeks, months and years of consequences from decisions and actions. The exhibition, 2,191,464 Hours of History, asks artists to choose a point in American History and react to it as an artist.

When and where

July 3 to July 31, Springfield Art Association, 700 N. 4th St., Springfield

Attendees enjoy music during the Independence Celebration on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre in Joliet. (Denise Unland)

Eve of Independence: America 250 celebration

The city of Joliet will celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. The celebration features live music, food vendors and children’s activities. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display.

When and where

6 to 10 p.m. July 3, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

Trains & Tunes

Celebrate Independence Day weekend at the Illinois Railway Museum with family fun, historic trains and festive summer activities – all in honor of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Bring the whole family and make a day of it.

Where and when

7 to 9:30 p.m. July 3, Illinois Railway Museum 7000 Olson Road, Union

(file photo) A 1859 Horsedrawn Street car at the Illinois Railway Museum in Union, Illinois. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Harvard’s America 250 Independence Day

A neighborhood parade will lead to the big meet-up in Lions Park. Free admission, family-friendly activities, tasty concessions, a beer tent and a welcoming, community-focused atmosphere await.

When and where

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4, Harvard Parks and Recreation Lions Park, 201 W. Diggins St.

Chicago musical Independence Day Salute

Christopher Bell conducts the Grant Park Orchestra in this annual Chicago tradition. The family-friendly celebration includes patriotic favorites. Free and reserved seating available.

When and where

7:30 to 9 p.m. July 4, Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago

DeKalb Independence Day 5K and Fourth celebration

Celebrate America’s 250th year in DeKalb with a day filled with fun, celebration and fireworks, including a 5K race. Commemorative Independence Day T-shirt for the first 150 registered runners. Enjoy food vendors, DJ entertainment, a special performance by the DeKalb Municipal Band and a fireworks display.

When and where

5:30 to 11 p.m. July 4, Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

(file photo) Kirk Lundbeck conducts the DeKalb Municipal Band in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park in DeKalb Tuesday July 4, 2023 during the city's annual Fourth of July celebration. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Live reading of the Declaration of Independence

Winnebago and Boone Counties Genealogical Society and the Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum & Gardens invite residents to a live reading of the Declaration of Independence.

When and where:

6 p.m. July 8, Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum & Gardens, 411 Kent St., Rockford

Lincoln-Douglas Debate Days

Ottawa’s Debate Days is a celebration of the famous debate between future President Abraham Lincoln and Senator Stephen Douglas that was held in the heart of historic Downtown Ottawa. Come celebrate all things Ottawa with a week full of summer fun.

When and where

Aug. 15 to 23, Downtown Ottawa. For a full schedule, go to www.visitottawail.com/event/debate-days.

Illinois Voices 250 - State Fair

Illinois Humanities is partnering with the Illinois America250 Commission and StoryCorps Studios to present Illinois Voices 250, a statewide time capsule of conversations with people in all 102 Illinois counties. This project celebrates and preserves the voices of everyday Illinoisans: who we are, what we care about and what we think is important about this moment in our country’s history.

You can record online via digital tools, storycorps.org/storycorps-studios/ or record in person at one of the Community Recording Days, ilhumanities.org/events/ilv250-recording-day-11

When and where

1 p.m. Aug. 13 to 4 p.m. Aug. 22, Illinois State Fair Springfield, 801 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield.

For more America250 Illinois events and programs, go to www.il250.org/events.

Galena Bicentennial Corn Boil

Join the Galena community for the Corn Boil, celebrating the community’s bicentennial. Enjoy delicious sweet corn, food, games, live music and a range of food and beverages.

When and where

Noon to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Galena Recreation Park, 1721 Field St., Galena