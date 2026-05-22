McHenry Outdoor Theater open 7 days a week beginning Memorial Day Weekend

Becca Klutts hangs out with her daughter, Carrington, son, Asher, and family dog, Jetta, before the start of the “Twister” and “Twisters” double feature at the McHenry Outdoor Theater Friday, May 8. The theater will be open seven days a week starting Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Joe Cicero)

McHenry Outdoor Theater will be open seven days a week beginning Memorial Day Weekend, and new specials will be offered with the expanded schedule.

Starting Sunday, May 24, the theater will feature specials including: $2 hot dogs on Sundays; the Reel Deal Pizza Meal on Mondays; and $15-per-carload pricing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and, in some cases, Wednesdays.

Regular admission is $15 per adult, $10 per child ages 4 to 12 and free for infants to 3.

The Reel Deal Pizza Meal, available on Mondays, includes an extra-large Jexal’s pizza, four soft drinks, four boxes of popcorn, full carload admission and upgraded parking for $59.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, bring an entire carload in for $15. Carload pricing will extend to Project Popcorn Wednesdays for those who name the benefitting nonprofit at the gate. The theater will allocate $5 of the $15 admission fee to that nonprofit. Season passes good through December are available.

This summer’s movie lineup includes anticipated blockbusters like “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” “Masters of the Universe” and “Toy Story 5,” as well as “Minions & Monsters,” the live-action “Moana” movie and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

For more information, visit goldenagecinemas.com.