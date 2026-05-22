McHenry Outdoor Theater open 7 days a week beginning Memorial Day Weekend

McHenry Outdoor Theater will be open seven days a week beginning Memorial Day Weekend, and new specials will be offered with the expanded schedule.
Starting Sunday, May 24, the theater will feature specials including: $2 hot dogs on Sundays; the Reel Deal Pizza Meal on Mondays; and $15-per-carload pricing on Tuesdays, Thursdays and, in some cases, Wednesdays.
Regular admission is $15 per adult, $10 per child ages 4 to 12 and free for infants to 3.
The Reel Deal Pizza Meal, available on Mondays, includes an extra-large Jexal’s pizza, four soft drinks, four boxes of popcorn, full carload admission and upgraded parking for $59.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, bring an entire carload in for $15. Carload pricing will extend to Project Popcorn Wednesdays for those who name the benefitting nonprofit at the gate. The theater will allocate $5 of the $15 admission fee to that nonprofit. Season passes good through December are available.
This summer’s movie lineup includes anticipated blockbusters like “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” “Masters of the Universe” and “Toy Story 5,” as well as “Minions & Monsters,” the live-action “Moana” movie and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”
For more information, visit goldenagecinemas.com.