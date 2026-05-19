5 Things to Do: Twin Cities Farmers Market, ‘Click Clack Moo’ at The Dixon Theatre and more

- “Click, Clack Moo: Cows That Type”: (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre presents a live adaptation of the beloved children’s book at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22. Tickets start at $15. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Watercolor Exhibit (Dixon): The Next Picture Show in Dixon presents the 42nd annual IL Watercolor Society National Exhibition, which runs through May 30. The exhibit features a juried showcase of watercolors from artists across the country. Visit nextpictureshow.org for information on dates and times.
- “Fiddler on the Roof” (Rock Island): Head to the Quad-Cities for a performance of the iconic show “Fiddler on the Roof” at Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse. Performances run Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. Visit circa21.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Twin Cities Farmers Market (Sterling): The Twin Cities Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 23, at the Sterling Marketplace. The market returns every Saturday. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information and a list of vendors.
- Dement Town Music Fest (Dixon): Get ready for the Dement Town Music Fest in Dixon from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, May 30, along Depot Avenue. Performers include Project Nostalgia, The Era’s Edge and Funk Brotherz. Visit discoverdixon.com for more information.
The Scene