5 Things to Do: St. Charles Fine Arts Show, ‘South Pacific’ at the Paramount and more this weekend

- St. Charles Fine Art Show (St. Charles): The annual St. Charles Fine Art Show returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 23 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 24 along Riverside Avenue in downtown St. Charles. The show will feature more than 100 juried artists in a variety of mediums. Visit stcharlesfineartshow.com for more information.
- Great Lakes Improv Comedy Troupe (St. Charles): Catch live improv at the Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Tickets are $10. A full bar and food will be available for purchase. Visit moonlighttheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Comedian Jack Baker (Batavia): The Comedy Vault in Batavia presents Chicago comedian Jack Baker for one show at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 23. Tickets are $20. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information.
- Slaughter/Great White (St. Charles): Catch two of the biggest hard rock bands of the ‘80s on one night, Friday, May 22 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $47. Visit arcadalive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Broadway musical “South Pacific” (Aurora): The Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora presents the classic Broadway musical, “South Pacific,” with shows through June 14. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information.
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