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5 Things to Do: St. Charles Fine Arts Show, ‘South Pacific’ at the Paramount and more this weekend

Crowds flocked Sunday to the 24th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show.

Crowds flocked Sunday to the 24th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show. (Eric Schelkopf)

By 5 Things to Do in Kane County
  1. St. Charles Fine Art Show (St. Charles): The annual St. Charles Fine Art Show returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 23 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 24 along Riverside Avenue in downtown St. Charles. The show will feature more than 100 juried artists in a variety of mediums. Visit stcharlesfineartshow.com for more information.
  2. Great Lakes Improv Comedy Troupe (St. Charles): Catch live improv at the Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Tickets are $10. A full bar and food will be available for purchase. Visit moonlighttheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  3. Comedian Jack Baker (Batavia): The Comedy Vault in Batavia presents Chicago comedian Jack Baker for one show at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 23. Tickets are $20. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information.
  4. Slaughter/Great White (St. Charles): Catch two of the biggest hard rock bands of the ‘80s on one night, Friday, May 22 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $47. Visit arcadalive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. Broadway musical “South Pacific” (Aurora): The Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora presents the classic Broadway musical, “South Pacific,” with shows through June 14. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information.
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