5 Things to Do: Schools Out Beach Party, history hike in Oswego, May Makers Market this weekend

- Schools Out Beach Party (Yorkville): Celebrate the end of the school year and beginning of summer from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 22 at Riverfront Park. Enjoy live music from Johnny Russler and The Beach Bum Band, beach games, cocktails and mocktails and more. Click here for more information.
- Hafenrichter History Hike at Farmington Lake (Oswego): Enjoy a guided hike along the trails of Farmington Lakes Park and explore its history, as well as the history of the land’s owners, the Hafenrichter Family. The hike is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23 and is for ages 15 and up. Click here for more information.
- May Makers Market (Yorkville): The May Makers Market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 at Bicentennial Park in Yorkville. Enjoy an afternoon of vendors, food and live music. Click here for more information.
- Harry Potter Trivia Night (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center will host a Harry Potter Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22. The evening will feature four rounds of trivia, Butter Beer and other themed drinks, costumes and prizes. Click here for more information.
- ‘80s Party (Yorkville): Southbank Original BBQ will host My 80s Band at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22. Enjoy music from ‘80s bands like The Cure, The Cars, Tears For Fears, Flock of Seagulls, Simple Minds, Robert Palmer, Prince, Billy Idol and more.
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