5 Things to Do in Will County: Chicago Street Farmers Market, Honky Tonk Fridays this weekend

- Chicago Street Farmers Market (Joliet): The Chicago Street Farmers Market opens for the 2026 season at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22 in downtown Joliet. The market runs every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 18. Visit chistreetmarkets.com for more information.
- Parliament/Funkadelic (Joliet): The iconic George Clinton and his bands Parliament/Funkadelic will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 24 at Hollywood Casino Joliet. Visit pennentertainment.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Museum Campus Day (Romeoville): Explore the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 23. This event is free. Families can explore the museum’s 18th-century Traders Cabin, Native American longhouse and other buildings. Visit reconnectwithnature.org for more information.
- Honky Tonk Fridays (Mokena): Jamo’s Live in Mokena presents Honky Tonk Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 22 with the Grace & John Band and line dancing. Visit jamoslive.com for more information.
- The Hendrix Effect (Lockport): The Hendrix Effect, a tribute to Jimi Hendrix, will perform at The Roxy Lockport at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit roxylockport.com for more information.
The Scene