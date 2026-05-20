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5 things to do in McHenry County: Pearl Street Market, 4th Fridays at The Dole & more this weekend

People enjoy the music of the Pino Farino Band on Thursday, May 16, 2024, during McHenry's Pearl Street Market and concert at Veteran's Memorial Park. The market features around 35 venders and live music on Thursdays through Sept. 19.

People enjoy the music of the Pino Farino Band on Thursday, May 16, 2024, during McHenry's Pearl Street Market and concert at Veteran's Memorial Park. The market features around 35 venders and live music on Thursdays through Sept. 19. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

By 5 Things to Do in McHenry County
  1. Pearl Street Market (McHenry): The Pearl Street Market opens at 5 p.m. every Thursday at Veterans Park in McHenry. The free event also features live music. The McHenry High School Jazz Band will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Visit the market’s Facebook page for a schedule of upcoming performers.
  2. 4th Fridays at The Dole (Crystal Lake): 4th Fridays at The Dole Mansion features four art exhibits, live music on two stages, snacks and bar. This month’s event is at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22. Visit thedole.org/events for more information.
  3. The Rockett Mafia (McHenry): Rikki Rockett, drummer for ‘80s rock band Poison, brings his solo band The Rockett Mafia to The Vixen in McHenry Thursday, May 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit vixenmchenry.com for more information.
  4. Check out local farmers markets (Woodstock & Crystal Lake): Several communities in McHenry County will have farmers market this weekend. The Woodstock Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, in the Square. Farmers Market at The Dole in Crystal Lake is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24.
  5. “The Power of Song in Democracy” (Union): The McHenry County Historical Museum presents “The Power of Song in Democracy” at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22. The program will feature performance tracing how music has shaped American political, social and moral issues from the Revolution to modern times. Tickets are $10. Visit mchenrycountyhistory.org for more information.
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