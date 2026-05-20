5 things to do in McHenry County: Pearl Street Market, 4th Fridays at The Dole & more this weekend

- Pearl Street Market (McHenry): The Pearl Street Market opens at 5 p.m. every Thursday at Veterans Park in McHenry. The free event also features live music. The McHenry High School Jazz Band will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Visit the market’s Facebook page for a schedule of upcoming performers.
- 4th Fridays at The Dole (Crystal Lake): 4th Fridays at The Dole Mansion features four art exhibits, live music on two stages, snacks and bar. This month’s event is at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22. Visit thedole.org/events for more information.
- The Rockett Mafia (McHenry): Rikki Rockett, drummer for ‘80s rock band Poison, brings his solo band The Rockett Mafia to The Vixen in McHenry Thursday, May 21. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit vixenmchenry.com for more information.
- Check out local farmers markets (Woodstock & Crystal Lake): Several communities in McHenry County will have farmers market this weekend. The Woodstock Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, in the Square. Farmers Market at The Dole in Crystal Lake is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24.
- “The Power of Song in Democracy” (Union): The McHenry County Historical Museum presents “The Power of Song in Democracy” at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22. The program will feature performance tracing how music has shaped American political, social and moral issues from the Revolution to modern times. Tickets are $10. Visit mchenrycountyhistory.org for more information.
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