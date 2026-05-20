5 things to do in DeKalb County: ‘A Streetcar Named Desire,’ Warehouse on Park live music series kicks off

- Heartless: A Tribute to Heart (Genoa): The Warehouse on Park kicks off the summer live music series with Heartless: A Tribute to Heart at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 23. The fun begins at 6 p.m. with DJ Dave and food trucks. Admission is $15 at the gate. Visit thewarehouseonpark.com for more information.
- “A Streetcar Named Desire” (DeKalb): Stage Coach Players presents the classic play “A Streetcar Named Desire” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24. Visit stagecoachplayers.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Beeswax Candle Workshop (DeKalb): Go back in time and learn how to make candles at this hands-on workshop at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 24 at the J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center. The cost is $55 per person. Visit gliddenhomestead.org for more information.
- Memorial Day Parade (DeKalb): Honor fallen service members at the City of DeKalb’s Memorial Day Parade & Program on Monday, May 25. The parade steps off at 9 p.m. in downtown DeKalb, and the program is at 10 a.m. at the Ellwood House. Visit cityofdekalb.com for more information.
- Afternoon Concert with Katie Kostner (DeKalb): Enjoy a free concert from Katie Kostner at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at the DeKalb Public Library. Kostner plays the guitar and ukulele, writes music, and sings with a vocal range that suits a wide variety of styles, from Broadway to current pop, rock, folk, country and more. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
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