5 Things to Do: Dinos! at Brookfield Zoo, Sounds of Summer concert series at Cantigny and more

- Dinos! (Brookfield): The Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s new Dinos! exhibit opens Friday, May 22. Guests will come face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs throughout the zoo. The Dinos! exhibit is included with zoo admission. Visit brookfieldzoo.org for more information.
- “A Noteworthy Crime” at The Dinner Detective (Lisle): Enjoy dinner and an interactive murder mystery with The Dinner Detective at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at the Hyatt Regency Lisle-Naperville. Tickets are $74 per person and include dinner, show and gratuity. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Birthday Candles” (Glen Ellyn): The Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at the McAninch Arts Center presents the play “Birthday Candles” in the Playhouse Theatre, with shows through June 7. The play tells the story of one woman and her family as they experience the dreams, heartbreaks and extraordinary moments that make up one woman’s “ordinary” life. Visit atthemac.org for show dates and times.
- Chicago Rewired–The Premier Chicago Tribune Band (Wheaton): Cantigny’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 23 with Chicago Rewired at the First Division Museum Military Park. Guests can purchase a variety of food and beverages before or during concerts at Cantigny’s Beer Garden and Cafe. Visit cantigny.org for more information.
- Arbor Evenings (Lisle): The Morton Arboretum hosts Arbor Evenings from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 19 at Frost Hill near the Children’s Garden. The events include food, drinks, dancing, live music and more. Visit mortonarb.org for more information.
The Scene