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5 Things to Do: Bark in the Park, Music Under the Oaks, Park Fest and more

Vendors line up at Bark in the Park at Lehigh Park in Oglesby, an event all about dogs, featuring vendors, photo opportunities and demonstrations.

Vendors line up at Bark in the Park at Lehigh Park in Oglesby, an event all about dogs, featuring vendors, photo opportunities and demonstrations. (Maribeth Wilson)

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. Bark in the Park (Oglesby): Bring your dog to LeHigh Park in Oglesby between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23 for Bark in the Park. Dogs can socialize and play games and get a free caricature drawing, while humans can browse the vendors and watch a training demo. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
  2. Music Under the Oaks (Peru): Peru’s summer concert series kicks off for the season at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22 in Centennial Park with a performance by Harmonix. This is a recurring, free music series. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
  3. Park Fest (Streator): Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at Park Fest at Streator Park May 22-24. Events include a carnival, craft vendors, kids parade, live music and more. Visit streator.org for more information.
  4. Third Thursday Concerts (La Salle): The Hegeler-Carus Mansion’s Third Thursday Concert Series returns Thursday, May 21 with a performance from Rox Populi at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Visit Hegeler-Carus Mansion on Facebook for more information.
  5. Dirt Road Reckoning (Peru): Dirt Road Reckoning will perform for the first time at Riverfront Bar & Grill in Peru at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 23. The band plays country and rock songs, both covers and originals. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
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