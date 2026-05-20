5 Things to Do: Bark in the Park, Music Under the Oaks, Park Fest and more

- Bark in the Park (Oglesby): Bring your dog to LeHigh Park in Oglesby between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23 for Bark in the Park. Dogs can socialize and play games and get a free caricature drawing, while humans can browse the vendors and watch a training demo. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- Music Under the Oaks (Peru): Peru’s summer concert series kicks off for the season at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22 in Centennial Park with a performance by Harmonix. This is a recurring, free music series. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- Park Fest (Streator): Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at Park Fest at Streator Park May 22-24. Events include a carnival, craft vendors, kids parade, live music and more. Visit streator.org for more information.
- Third Thursday Concerts (La Salle): The Hegeler-Carus Mansion’s Third Thursday Concert Series returns Thursday, May 21 with a performance from Rox Populi at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Visit Hegeler-Carus Mansion on Facebook for more information.
- Dirt Road Reckoning (Peru): Dirt Road Reckoning will perform for the first time at Riverfront Bar & Grill in Peru at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 23. The band plays country and rock songs, both covers and originals. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
The Scene