Farmers markets returning soon to DeKalb County

Families browse vendor stands during the opening day of the DeKalb farmers market on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. The market opened its 30th year Thursday. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKalb County

DeKalb Farmers Market

The DeKalb Farmers Market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, June 4 through Sept. 3, in downtown DeKalb’s Van Buer Plaza on the corner of Second and Locust Streets. Extended hours, which are noon to 6 p.m., will be available on Thursdays, June 18, July 16 and Aug. 13. More than 25 local vendors bring their fresh produce, bread, baked goods, coffee, honey and more. Take a break from the office and enjoy a weekday lunch from food trucks while listening to live music from various performers from noon to 1:30 p.m. dekalb.org/dekalb-farmers-market

Shabbona Farmers Market

Shabbona Farmers Market runs every other Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 2 through October, at Purdy Park. The market features local gardeners, crafters and businesses. Some dates are special Family Fun Days with bounce houses and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Sunday at Sandwich

Sunday at Sandwich is a vintage, antique and handmade goods market held the second Sunday of the month, May through October (except for September), from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. sundayatsandwich.com

Sycamore Farmers Market

The DeKalb County History Center is the new host of the Sycamore Farmers Market this year. The farmers market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays from June 2 through Sept. 1 on the history center’s front lawn, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore. The market features locally grown produce, plants, flowers, honey, eggs, meat, baked goods, prepared food, beverages, crafts and art. dekalbcountyhistory.org

Kane County

Batavia Farmers Market

Visit downtown Batavia between 8 a.m. and noon every Saturday, May 16 through Oct. 17, for the outdoor market. Stroll along North River Street between Wilson and Spring Streets and check out the produce, baked goods, plants, honey and additional farm products. All vendors must grow, harvest, and/or produce at least 75% of market products. For more information, including the weekly vendor list, visit the Batavia Farmers Market’s Facebook page.

Aurora Farmers Market

The Aurora Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday, June 6 through Oct. 3, at 65 S. Water St. Each week, the market not only has fresh produce, but also pastry items, local food trucks, and vendors, including Aurora’s famous Dick’s Mini Donuts, coffee, unique artisan items, live music and more. The city will also host a market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays with a location still to be determined. The dates for the Wednesday market are July 1 through Sept. 2. Check the website for more information about the Wednesday market location. aurora-il.org/1595/Aurora-Farmers-Market

Geneva French Market

The Geneva French Market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October in the Geneva Metra Station parking lot at South and Fourth Streets. The French Market features fresh fruits and vegetables, fine textiles, baked goods, unique gifts, artisan food vendors and more. bensidounusa.com

St. Charles Farmers Market

The outdoor St. Charles Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays, June through October. The new location is on Riverside Avenue, north of the Municipal Center, in downtown St. Charles. The market features a variety of vendors and goods, including herbs, flowers, produce, baked goods, minerals, jewelry and much more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Kendall County

Oswego Country Market

The open-air outdoor market runs Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 7 through Sept. 27, on Main Street in downtown Oswego. In addition to fresh local produce, the market features meat, eggs, artisan cheeses, honey, pet goods, baked goods and specialty foods. Some vendors in recent years have included Marek’s Authentic Polish Food, Nuts to Go, The Olive Gallery and numerous others. oswegolandparkdistrict.org/programs-events/special-events/oswego-country-market

Riverside Farmers Market – Yorkville

The Riverside Farmers Market is a new Farmers Market in Yorkville, which will be held Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. beginning June 16 and running through Sept. 22. The market will have fresh produce, artisan foods, handcrafted goods, and locally made products. chistreetmarkets.com.