Explore a variety of cuisines at Aurora’s Food Truck Festival May 15

The City of Aurora will host its third annual Spring Food Truck Festival from 5 to 9 p.m.Friday, May 15. (Photo provided by the City of Aurora )

The City of Aurora will host its third annual Spring Food Truck Festival from 5 to 9 p.m.Friday, May 15.

Over 30 food trucks will line up on Benton Street between River Street and Broadway in the heart of downtown Aurora, serving a diverse array of culinary delights.

From the famous Ricobene’s Food Truck, to a host of international flavors, including Tiki Terrace Hawaiian, Yum Dum and Casita Boricua, the fest is expected to draw thousands from Aurora and the surrounding area.

“We are very excited to bring a diverse collection of top-tier food trucks to this year’s Spring Food Truck Festival,” Special Events Coordinator Christina DiCristofano said in a news release from the City of Aurora. “With over 30 trucks set to come out, plus a DJ and no admission fee, we are proud to provide everyone with an opportunity to visit Aurora and enjoy all that the City has to offer.”

Music and free family-friendly activities, such as face painting, balloon animals and bubble shows, will also be on hand, adding to the evening’s entertainment.