Denny Svehla’s ‘A Neil Diamond Story’ coming to Raue Center May 18

“A Neil Diamond Story” by Denny Svehla is coming to Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

“A Neil Diamond Story” by Denny Svehla is coming to Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. May 18.

Denny Svehla has been traveling the country for more than 47 years performing, and for the past 24 years, he has been performing songs and telling stories of the inspiration behind the music of Neil Diamond, according to a news release from Raue Center.

“A Neil Diamond Story” includes an incredible list of hits, as well as selections from Diamond’s vast library of compositions.

The show promises to be an intimate, engaging and dynamic experience full of music and stories. It is a must-see for fans of Neil Diamond, an education for the uninitiated, and a tribute show made with true respect for the music – and the audience, according to the release.

Tickets for “A Neil Diamond Story” are priced at $30, $35 and $40 for the general public, and $21, $24.50, and $28 for Raue NOW members. Tickets are on sale now and may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.