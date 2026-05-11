Batavia Farmers Market kicks off 32nd season May 16

The Batavia Farmers’ Market returns for its 32nd season on Saturday, May 16.

The market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on North River Street.

With nearly 60 vendors each week, the market offers an expansive selection of locally-grown produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, fresh baked goods, honey and more.

Vendors are required to grow, harvest, or produce at least 75% of the products they sell.

People enjoy the Batavia Farmers' Market on June 29 (Joey Weslo)

Returning favorites include Flat Tire Farm, Fox Flower Farm, Stamper Cheese, Mighty Greens Farm, Sol Gardens, Crumble, Hufendick Farms, Stojan’s Family Farm and Van Laar’s Fruit Farm.

New vendors to the outdoor market this season include indoor market favorites North Sky Farm bringing their certified organic cow’s milk cheese, Banter Marketplace with their sweet and savory baked goods and Mediterranean hummus spreads and salads from Yallatizers; Connor’s Cookies featuring all-natural, handmade, wheat free dog treats and Lil C’s with made-from-scratch mini cheesecakes.

The Saturday market is more than just a shopping experience—it’s a community hub. Families can visit the Kids Tent for free weekly educational and fun activities.

Guests can also meet local nonprofits in the Community Tent and enjoy live music every week on the Woonerf at the Instrument Exchange.

The Artisan Collective brings an added creative flair to the Farmers’ Market every third Saturday. These monthly pop-up markets feature local artisans showcasing handmade goods and vintage treasures, including original art, woodwork, jewelry, stained glass, crochet items and more.

For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com.