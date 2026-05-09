Raise a glass: Batavia Uncorked wine event returns June 6

Sample unique and local wine from more than 10 vendors at Batavia Uncorked June 6 at the Peg Bond Center in Batavia. (Photo provided by the Batavia Park District/(H. Rick Bamman/for the Batavia )

Sip, savor and celebrate!

Tickets are now on sale for Batavia Uncorked on June 6.

Hosted by Batavia Park District, Batavia Uncorked is a casual outdoor wine event for adults 21 and over, featuring unique wines along with food and live music at the Batavia Riverwalk at the Peg Bond Center.

Attendees receive a commemorative wine glass and either 15 or 10 one-ounce pours. Sip, stroll and discover a variety of red, white and rose wine from Broken Brix Winery and Cidery, Geneva Winery, Lynfred Winery, The Pour Vineyard, PRP Wine, Sturdy Shelter, Trader Joe’s, Up North Wine Tasting Room and Waterman Winery.

Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or just starting to explore, Batavia Uncorked makes it fun and approachable. Chat with passionate vendors, learn a few wine tips, and find your new favorite bottle—all without the pressure of a formal tasting setting. If you find a vintage you like, vendors will have bottles of wine for sale, according to a news release from Batavia Park District.

Acoustic duo Liz & Hala will provide the perfect laid-back soundtrack while Pink Kitchen Breads serves up high-protein sourdough creations from their food truck. Participants are encouraged to bring their own portable chairs and tables.

“People tell us how much they love attending Batavia Uncorked because it creates a sense of community and friendship,” event chair Lori McDonald said in the news release. “Attendees bring portable chairs and spend the afternoon sipping and socializing. They often make new friends with other wine lovers.”

Batavia Uncorked is also a great opportunity to learn more about wine in a relaxed setting, McDonald said.

“The vendors are great at providing quick facts about the wines and the wineries/vineyards, while also bringing a fun energy for the patrons,” Tilmon said. “I love that the atmosphere of this event is more casual than a traditional wine-tasting.”

Now in its third year, Batavia Uncorked continues to grow as a popular local wine event, McDonald said.

“Whether or not you’re a wine enthusiast, Batavia Uncorked is a fantastic time,” Tilmon said. It’s held at the perfect time of year for an outdoor event, and it’s a great way to engage with our community and friends.”

Premier tickets are $55.20 for 15 one-ounce pours (price increases by $5 after May 23).

General admission tickets are $39.19 for 10 1-ounce pours (prices increases by $5 after May 23).

Designated driver tickets are $12.51.

Get tickets at bataviaparks.org/batavia-uncorked (tickets are sold through Eventbrite and include the site’s processing fee).

For more information on our Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.