Kane, DuPage museums invite families to explore during 36th annual Passport to Adventure Program

A young visitor explores the Geneva History Museum’s “Building Geneva” children’s exhibit in 2017. Exhibit reopens in June. (Photo provided by the Geneva History Museum)

Explore Kane and DuPage County museums with the 36th annual Passport to Adventure program.

This free regional initiative invites visitors of all ages to discover the diverse museums, nature centers, zoos and historic sites located throughout Kane and DuPage counties.

Passport to Adventure encourages families to experience the many stories, exhibits and hands-on activities offered by local cultural organizations. Whether your interests include history, science, art, games, wildlife, or outdoor exploration, the program offers opportunities for learning and fun throughout the year. Many participating locations also offer free admission.

Some of the locations include Batavia Depot Museum, Blackberry Farm, Morton Arboretum, DuPage Children’s Museum, Fabyan Japanese Garden, St. Charles History Museum, Naper Settlement, Primrose Farm and many more.

Visitors can collect a unique stamp in their Passport to Adventure booklet at each participating site. Many locations also feature special activities and experiences designed specifically for Passport participants. Guests who collect six or more stamps may submit their completed stamp page for an opportunity to win a gift card prize.

The 2027–2028 Passport to Adventure season runs from May 1, 2027 through April 30, 2028. Passport booklets are available free of charge at all 65 participating locations. In addition to serving as a keepsake of your travels, the passport also functions as a helpful guide to year-round family destinations across the region.

For additional information about Passport to Adventure, including a complete list of participating sites, visit the Kane-DuPage Regional Museum Association website at kdrma.org.

The Kane-DuPage Regional Museum Association is a collaborative network of approximately 70 museums and cultural institutions. The organization supports its members through cooperative programming, professional development opportunities, public outreach initiatives and community partnerships.