2nd annual El Cardunal Paddle returns June 20 with scenic Fox River adventure

Friends of the Fox River invites paddlers back for the 2nd Annual El Cardunal, a scenic and immersive journey along a stretch of the Fox River, on June 20, 2026. (Photo provided by Friends of the Fox River )

Friends of the Fox River invites paddlers back for the 2nd Annual El Cardunal, a scenic and immersive journey along a stretch of the Fox River.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, June 20, offering participants a nearly 6.5-mile paddle. The launch is from Cornish Park in Algonquin and paddlers will head downstream to East Dundee, enjoying a smooth, uninterrupted route with no portages.

This stretch of river, newly free flowing in recent years, offers a unique opportunity to experience how the Fox River is naturally reshaping its course and surrounding landscape, according to a news release from Friends of the Fox River.

More than half of the route winds through forest preserves, nature preserves and local parks, giving paddlers front-row access to the region’s diverse ecosystems and scenic beauty. Along the way, participants may choose to stop at an educational station featuring local naturalists who will share insights about river ecology and wildlife.

Registration includes shuttle transportation, discounted canoe and kayak rentals, a post-paddle gathering in East Dundee and an event T-shirt and commemorative swag.

El Cardunal continues to grow as a collaborative effort among local nonprofits, government agencies and businesses, all working together to elevate awareness of the Fox River and the Fabulous Fox! Water Trail, the release stated.

“Year two is about building on the momentum,” said Friends of the Fox River board member Bob Sutton. “El Cardunal is more than a paddle. It’s an invitation to experience the Fox River in a new way and to be part of its ongoing story.”

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. For more information or to sign up, visit elcardunal.org.