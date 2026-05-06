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5 Things to Do: Spring Wine Tasting at the Morton Arboretum, Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea and more this weekend

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle will host the Wine & Art Walk on Aug. 16-17.

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle will host Spring Wine Tasting Saturday, May 9. (John Weinstein)

By 5 Things to Do in DuPage and Cook Counties
  1. Spring Wine Tasting (Lisle): The Morton Arboretum will host the Spring Wine Tasting event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Sample from more than 100 varieties of wine as you stroll the beautiful grounds. Tickets are $60. Visit mortonarb.org for more information.
  2. Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea (Oak Brook): Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane will host a special Mother’s Day Tea from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Tickets are $75 for adults, $35 for kids 12 and under. Guests can create their own tea blend surrounded by a beautiful floral garden. Visit lucillerestaurant.com for more information or to make a reservation.
  3. DuPage Chorale (Glen Ellyn): DuPage Chorale will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at the Belushi Performance Hall in the McAninch Arts Center. The concert will feature “Patria” by Patrick O’Shea and “Psalm 42by Felix Mendelssohn. Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors. Visit atthemac.org for more information.
  4. Chicago Sinfonietta presents “American Rhapsody” (Naperville): Pianist Clayton Stephenson will perform “Rhapsody in Blue,” followed by the world premiere of “Blues, Ballads, Bebop: A Miles Davis Symphonic Tribute” by Chicago Sinfonietta’s Seth Pae. The concert is at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Wentz Hall on the North Central College campus.
  5. Live music in the Beer Garden (Wheaton): Relax and unwind at Cantigny’s Beer Garden with live music from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10. For more information, including a lineup of artists, visit cantigny.org.
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