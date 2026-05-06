5 Things to Do: Mother’s Day Make & Take Market, August Hill Wine Run 5K and more this weekend

- Mother’s Day Make & Take Market (Ottawa): Open Space Art Gallery & Studios in Ottawa will host this Mother’s Day event from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Drop in and make something special for mom. Options include photo frames, paint-your-own planters, candles and much more. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.
- Mother’s Day Brunch (Tonica): Enjoy a special Mother’s Day brunch at Camp Aramoni in Tonica. Seatings are available between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10. The menu includes both sweet and savory options. Visit camparamoni.com to make a reservation. Camp Aramoni will also host a Mother’s Day Make and Take and Outdoor Vendor Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
- August Hill Wine Run 5K (Utica): Enjoy scenic views as you walk or run the August Hill Wine Run 5K, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 9. Enjoy a glass of wine at the end of the race. The race starts and finishes on Mill Street in front of the winery. Visit augusthillwinery.com.
- Guided Seasonal Hike (Oglesby): Explore Starved Rock’s canyons, waterfalls and trails on a guided hike beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 10, leaving from Starved Rock Lodge. The 3-mile round trip hike includes lunch. The cost is $25 per person. Visit starvedrocklodge.com for more information.
- Mother’s Day at Anne’s Hideaway (Naplate): Anne’s Hideaway in Naplate will host a special Mother’s Day meal with seatings at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 10. Visit Anne’s Hideaway on Facebook for more information.
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