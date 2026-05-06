5 Things to Do: Mother’s Day events in St. Charles, Batavia; Blacksmith Experience in St. Charles

- Class of ‘68: The British American Show (St. Charles): This multi-media show takes audiences on a journey from the Beatles’ first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show through the later British Invasion bands. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at Moonlight Theatre in St. Charles. Tickets are $27. Visit moonlighttheatre.com for more information.
- Mom’s Day Celebration with Pink’D (St. Charles): The Arcada Theatre will host Pink’D: A High Energy Tribute to Pink at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 10. Tickets start at $28.75. Add on an Italian feast lunch for $25. Visit arcadalive.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Blacksmith Experience (St. Charles): The St. Charles Park District presents a blacksmithing experience at Primrose Farm, where participants can learn how to use an anvil, coal forge and other traditional tools. The experiences are in 30-minute time slots between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9. The cost is $30 for residents, $36 for nonresidents. Visit primrosefarm.org for more information or to register.
- Motherhood Unfiltered (Batavia): The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia presents a special stand-up comedy showcase at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 10, featuring Kristen Toomey, Kellye Howard, Eunji Kim and Mo Good, who will bring hilarious takes on motherhood, family life and more. Tickets are $31. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Cheap Foreign Cars (Geneva): EvenFlow in Geneva will host this tribute concert to Cheap Trick, Foreigner and The Cars at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Tickets are $5. Well Passed Prime will open the show at 7 p.m. Visit evenflowmusic.com for more information.
The Scene