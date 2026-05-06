5 Things to Do: Margaritas en Mayo in Yorkville; Led Zeppelin, Grateful Dead tribute concerts this weekend

- Margaritas en Mayo (Yorkville): Yorkville’s annual Margaritas en Mayo celebration is from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Riverfront Park in Yorkville. The family-friendly event will have traditional Mexican music and performances, family activities, food and drink specials. Click here for more information.
- 5th Annual Sociabowl (Yorkville): The 5th annual Yorkville Chamber’s Sociabowl event is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at Pinz Entertainment Center. The theme is “Red, White & 250.” Guests are invited to wear red, white and blue. The event bowling, costumes, prizes and fun. Click here for more information.
- Grateful Dead tribute concert (Yorkville): Terrapin Flyer, Chicago’s Grateful Dead experience, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 8 at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall in Yorkville. Terrapin Flyer will perform The Grateful Dead’s May 8, 1977 show in Ithaca, New York. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Introduction to Mountain Biking (Oswego): The Oswegoland Park District will host an introduction to mountain biking at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at Saw Wee Kee Park. The cost is $5 for residents, $8 for nonresidents. Click here for more information.
- Kashmir – A Led Zeppelin tribute (Sandwich): Kashmir–A Led Zeppelin tribute band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at Sandwich Opera House. This is a makeup date from Dec. 27, 2025 and those tickets are still valid. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
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