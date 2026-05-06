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5 Things to Do: Margaritas en Mayo in Yorkville; Led Zeppelin, Grateful Dead tribute concerts this weekend

Hundreds attended Yorkville’s summer kickoff event, Margaritas en Mayo, in Riverfront Park downtown on May 23, 2024.

Hundreds attended Yorkville’s summer kickoff event, Margaritas en Mayo, in Riverfront Park downtown on May 23, 2024. (David Petesch)

By 5 Things to Do in Kendall County
  1. Margaritas en Mayo (Yorkville): Yorkville’s annual Margaritas en Mayo celebration is from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Riverfront Park in Yorkville. The family-friendly event will have traditional Mexican music and performances, family activities, food and drink specials. Click here for more information.
  2. 5th Annual Sociabowl (Yorkville): The 5th annual Yorkville Chamber’s Sociabowl event is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 7 at Pinz Entertainment Center. The theme is “Red, White & 250.” Guests are invited to wear red, white and blue. The event bowling, costumes, prizes and fun. Click here for more information.
  3. Grateful Dead tribute concert (Yorkville): Terrapin Flyer, Chicago’s Grateful Dead experience, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, May 8 at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall in Yorkville. Terrapin Flyer will perform The Grateful Dead’s May 8, 1977 show in Ithaca, New York. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. Introduction to Mountain Biking (Oswego): The Oswegoland Park District will host an introduction to mountain biking at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at Saw Wee Kee Park. The cost is $5 for residents, $8 for nonresidents. Click here for more information.
  5. Kashmir – A Led Zeppelin tribute (Sandwich): Kashmir–A Led Zeppelin tribute band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at Sandwich Opera House. This is a makeup date from Dec. 27, 2025 and those tickets are still valid. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
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