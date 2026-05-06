5 Things to Do in Will County: Lithuanian Opera at Rialto Square, flower planting for Mother’s Day

- Lithuanian Opera (Joliet): The Chicago Lithuanian Opera will present the 70th Anniversary production of Friedrich von Flotow’s Martha (“Marta”)at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 10 at the Rialto Square Theatre. Tickets start at $69. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Mother’s Day Pot Planting (Joliet): Spend time with mom or the special women in your life at this hands-on workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9 and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 10 at the Joliet Park District’s Bird Haven Greenhouse. The cost is $50 per person. Visit jolietpark.org for more information.
- Mother’s Day Boots & Blossoms (Mokena): Jamo’s Live presents this ultimate Mother’s Day celebration with line dancing and live music Sunday, May 10. The dance lesson begins at noon followed by live music from Yankee Cowboy Band. This event is free. Visit jamoslive.com for more information.
- Live comedy (Bolingbrook): Comedian Jake Klark will perform two shows at CG’s Comedy Club in Bolingbrook, at 8 p.m. Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9. Show are for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $23.70 (which includes fees). Visit cgscomedyclub.com for more information.
- Americana Revival Music Festival (Lockport): The Roxy in Lockport will host the Americana Revival Music Festival at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 9. The event will feature performances from local artists performing original music. Tickets are $18-20. Visit roxylockport.com for more information.
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