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5 things to do in McHenry County: Mother’s Day comedy, Eagles tribute concert and more

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5 Things To Do

By 5 Things to Do in McHenry County
  1. Bad Momz of Comedy (Woodstock): Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with laughter as Bad Momz of Comedy takes the stage at the Woodstock Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 8. Tickets are $37. Visit woodstockoperahouse.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. Stand-Up Momedy (Crystal Lake): Four female comedians will have the audience rolling with laughter with their honest, hilarious takes on motherhood and more. The show is at 8 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Raue Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $44. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
  3. Heartache Tonight (Woodstock): The Woodstock Opera House will host Heartache Tonight, a tribute to the Eagles, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Tickets start at $30. Visit woodstockoperahouse.com for more information.
  4. Jeff Curran Invitational 3: The Dominion (McHenry): Competitors will use wrestling, jiu-jitsu and other martial arts maneuvers in this live fight event beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at The Vixen in McHenry. Several competitions are on the card for the night, including seven women’s fights. Visit jcinvitational.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. Mom Fest (Crystal Lake): Celebrate mom at this festive event featuring more than 30 vendors, live music, games, themed drinks and more. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at The Quarry Cable Park in Crystal Lake. Admission is $5. Visit thequarrycablepark.com for more information.
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