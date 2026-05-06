5 things to do in McHenry County: Mother’s Day comedy, Eagles tribute concert and more

- Bad Momz of Comedy (Woodstock): Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with laughter as Bad Momz of Comedy takes the stage at the Woodstock Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 8. Tickets are $37. Visit woodstockoperahouse.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Stand-Up Momedy (Crystal Lake): Four female comedians will have the audience rolling with laughter with their honest, hilarious takes on motherhood and more. The show is at 8 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Raue Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $44. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- Heartache Tonight (Woodstock): The Woodstock Opera House will host Heartache Tonight, a tribute to the Eagles, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Tickets start at $30. Visit woodstockoperahouse.com for more information.
- Jeff Curran Invitational 3: The Dominion (McHenry): Competitors will use wrestling, jiu-jitsu and other martial arts maneuvers in this live fight event beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at The Vixen in McHenry. Several competitions are on the card for the night, including seven women’s fights. Visit jcinvitational.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Mom Fest (Crystal Lake): Celebrate mom at this festive event featuring more than 30 vendors, live music, games, themed drinks and more. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at The Quarry Cable Park in Crystal Lake. Admission is $5. Visit thequarrycablepark.com for more information.
The Scene