5 Things to Do: ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’ at The Dixon, Cince de Mayo wellness festival in Sterling and more

- “Finding Nemo Jr.” (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre presents Disney’s “Finding Nemo Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Tickets start at $10. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “The Big Bang” (Dixon): Dixon Stage Left presents the comedy “The Big Bang,” which features 18 hilarious scenes from some of history’s biggest moments. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at Sauk Valley Community College’s Jerry Mathis Theatre. Visit dixonstageleft.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Cinco de Mayo Wellness Festival (Sterling): The YWCA of the Sauk Valley is hosting this free event from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 8. Families can enjoy music, kids activities and information on health and wellness. Food will be available for purchase. Visit the event Facebook page.
- Friday Night Karaoke (Dixon): Mad Water Saloon in Dixon hosts karaoke with Rey Garza at 8 p.m. Friday, May 8, and every Friday. Visit madwatersaloon.com for more information.
- Twin Cities Farmers Market (Sterling): The Twin Cities Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 9, at the Sterling Marketplace. The market returns every Saturday. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information and list of vendors.
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