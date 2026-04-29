Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 things to do in DeKalb County: Pints for Pups, Windy City Wrestling, Cinco de Mayo festival this weekend

Dancers with Northern Illinois University's Ballet Folklórico Aztlán perform for the crowd on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in the Frank Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb for the city's annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration.

Dancers with Northern Illinois University's Ballet Folklórico Aztlán perform for the crowd on Sunday, May 4, 2025, in the Frank Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb for the city's annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration. (Kelsey Rettke)

By 5 Things to Do in DeKalb County
  1. Cinco de Mayo (DeKalb): Downtown DeKalb’s annual Cinco de Mayo celebration is from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 3 in downtown DeKalb. This is a free, family-friendly event with live performances, food trucks, vendors and more. Visit the DeKalb County Convention Bureau’s website for more information.
  2. Pints for Pups (Malta): Rotaract Club of Sycamore presents this dog-friendly outdoor event from 12:30 -3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Jonamac Orchard, that will feature market filled with live demos, local vendors, interactive activities and more. This event supports a variety of local nonprofit organizations, including Tails Humane Society. Visit the event on Facebook for more information.
  3. Cortland Garage Sales and Craft & Vendor Show (Cortland): Cortland’s annual event runs April 30-May 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit cortlandillinois.com for more information and a map of sale locations.
  4. Windy City Pro Wrestling (DeKalb): Windy City Pro Wrestling’s Battle for the Belts event is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at The WCPW Studio, 1600 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. Visit officialwcpw.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  5. Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats (Sandwich): The Sandwich Opera House will host a tribute concert to Elton John from Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Tickets start at $30. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
5 Things to DoDeKalb CountyLocalThe SceneThe Scene - DeKalb CountyDeKalb County Front Headlines