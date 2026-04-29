5 things to do in DeKalb County: Pints for Pups, Windy City Wrestling, Cinco de Mayo festival this weekend

- Cinco de Mayo (DeKalb): Downtown DeKalb’s annual Cinco de Mayo celebration is from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 3 in downtown DeKalb. This is a free, family-friendly event with live performances, food trucks, vendors and more. Visit the DeKalb County Convention Bureau’s website for more information.
- Pints for Pups (Malta): Rotaract Club of Sycamore presents this dog-friendly outdoor event from 12:30 -3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Jonamac Orchard, that will feature market filled with live demos, local vendors, interactive activities and more. This event supports a variety of local nonprofit organizations, including Tails Humane Society. Visit the event on Facebook for more information.
- Cortland Garage Sales and Craft & Vendor Show (Cortland): Cortland’s annual event runs April 30-May 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit cortlandillinois.com for more information and a map of sale locations.
- Windy City Pro Wrestling (DeKalb): Windy City Pro Wrestling’s Battle for the Belts event is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at The WCPW Studio, 1600 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. Visit officialwcpw.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats (Sandwich): The Sandwich Opera House will host a tribute concert to Elton John from Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Tickets start at $30. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
The Scene