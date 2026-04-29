5 Things to Do: Wine on the Fox in Oswego, Whiskey Romance in Yorkville

- Wine on the Fox (Oswego): The annual Wine on the Fox event is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 2 and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 3 at Hudson Crossing Park in Oswego. Enjoy wine, beer, live music and more. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Whiskey Romance (Yorkville): Pinz Entertainment Center welcomes country music tribute band Whiskey Romance at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Click here for more information.
- Yoga & Coffee (Oswego): Relax and stretch with a 50-minute yoga class at Oak + Bean in Oswego at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 2. Stick around for some coffee after class. The cost is $20 for residents, $25 for nonresidents. Click here for more information or to register.
- Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats (Sandwich): The Sandwich Opera House will host a tribute concert to Elton John from Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Tickets start at $30. Click here for more information.
- Margaritas en Mayo (Yorkville): Celebrate spring and Cinco de Mayo at Yorkville’s Margaritas en Mayo event, 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 8 at Riverfront Park. The event includes live performances, families activities, food and of course, margaritas. Click here for more information.
The Scene