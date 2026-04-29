Kayak, bike & run the Fox River Trail with these seasonal outdoor events

If you’re looking for a more scenic route to enjoy the outdoors and get some exercise this season, the Fox River Trail is the perfect place.

Whether your perfect day involves pedaling along a riverside path, lacing up for a scenic run or dipping a paddle into calm water, here are some opportunities to experience the beauty of the Fox River.

The Fabulous Fox! Water Trail is one of only nine trails across the U.S. selected as a National Recreation Trail in 2023. (Shaw Local file photo)

Full Moon Bike Ride

Monthly

Take in the wonder of cycling at night during the monthly Full Moon Bike Rides through Elgin neighborhoods. Riders meet at 8:45 p.m. along Riverside Drive near the Fountain Square parking lot before embarking at 9 p.m. for a five-to-nine-mile ride.

Upcoming bike rides include:

Friday, May 1 Sunday, May 31 Monday, June 29 Wednesday, July 29 Friday, Aug. 28 Saturday, Sept. 26 Monday, Oct. 26 (feel free to dress up for Halloween) Tuesday, Nov. 24 Wednesday, Dec. 23 (feel free to dress up for Christmas)

For more information, view the Elgin bicycle calendar at elgincommunitybikes.org.

Monday Night Saw Wee Kee Group Rides

Mondays (weather and trail permitting)

For a challenging bike ride, Saw Wee Kee Park in Yorkville is a must. Built on the site of a closed strip mine, the trails offer short but sometimes steep climbs, low rollers, quick turns and winding descent. There also are plenty of trails for less-experienced riders.

On Mondays, a group of riders get together around 5:30 to 6 p.m. to explore the trail together. To learn more or to connect with other mountain bikers who enjoy the Saw Wee Kee Trails, follow Saw Wee Kee Riders on Facebook.

Current Buster Race

Sunday, May 3

Put your canoe, kayak and rowing skills to the test during the St. Charles Canoe Club’s annual Current Buster Race at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles. Choose between the morning race that starts at 9:30 a.m. or join the afternoon race at 1:30 p.m. Note, this year’s race is being held on a Sunday instead of its usual day of Saturday.

The race includes a five-mile course for the Recreation Kayak Class and a nine-mile course. The race also will be open for rowing. Participants must bring their own boat.

Registration takes place the day of the race beginning at 8 a.m. The cost is $20 per person. Visit stcharlescanoeclub.com to learn more.

She Runs the Fox 5K Run/Walk

Thursday, June 11

Lace up your sneakers as you run or walk along the Fox River for the She Runs the Fox 5K Run/Walk at River and Spring streets in downtown Batavia. Hosted by the Fox River Trail Runners, this annual fun run celebrates women of all ages and abilities while supporting a worthy cause.

The race kicks off at 6:30 p.m. for women and 6:40 p.m. for men.

After the race, be sure to enjoy treats and, for racers over age 21, a complimentary glass of wine, seltzer or beer. Youngsters ages 12 and under will receive a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream from Batavia Creamery. All racers will receive a complimentary She Runs the Fox hat.

First-, second- and third-place winners will receive their choice of a gift basket. All other participants will have the opportunity to win additional baskets and giveaways in a raffle. In addition, the top three youth participants will receive gift certificates to Batavia Creamery.

The cost is $39 for adults and $20 for children age 12 and under with a $3 discount for Fox River Trail Runners members. The group will donate $5 per registered participant to Mutual Ground, which provides counseling and support services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Additional donations are welcome.

For more information about the race or the Fox River Trail Runners, visit foxrivertrailrunners.org/she-runs-the-fox /.

Pride Ride

Sunday, June 28

Hosted by Fat Sam’s for Pets and the Aurora 88s Roller Derby, this fun, community-powered 5K Pride Ride benefits nonprofits that work to ensure resources, safety and support. All wheels are welcome, including bikes, scooters, skates and boards.

The race begins at 10 a.m. at Fat Sam’s for Pets, 102 E. First St. in Batavia. Registrants may either purchase a race T-shirt or show any recent donation they made to a LGBTQIA organization. Visit aurora88s.threadless.com/designs/pride-ride to order a shirt.

Fox Valley Marathon

Saturday, Sept. 20

Starting and ending in downtown St. Charles, this race winds through Geneva, Batavia and North Aurora with a picturesque finish across the Fox River. Choose from a half marathon (13.1-mile), 20-mile or the marathon (26.2-mile) race distance. The race is a Boston Marathon qualifier. Both seasoned and new marathon runners are welcome.

If getting out and about is more your speed, the 5K offers a family-friendly option for all runners and walkers ages 6 and up. For more information, visit fv26.com.