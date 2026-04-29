5 Things to Do in Will County: Sounds on 66 event kick-off, comedian Tom Papa in Joliet this weekend

- Sounds on 66 (Joliet): Celebrate the opening of the new City Square with “Sounds on 66.” Kick off the brand-new series that celebrates 100 years of Route 66. The first event is from 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 1. Enjoy live music and a classic car show. Visit jolietccp.com for more information.
- Tom Papa (Joliet): Comedian Tom Papa will bring his “Grateful Bread” tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1. Papa has six comedy specials, including his most recent “Home Free,” on Netflix. Tickets start at $35. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
- Kashmir – The Led Zeppelin Show (Joliet): The Forge in Joliet will host Kashmir, a tribute to legendary rock band Led Zeppelin, on Saturday, May 2. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27. Visit theforgelive.com for more information.
- Yoga & a Hike (Channahon): Enjoy a relaxing yoga class followed by a nature hike at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 3. Register by Saturday, May 2. This is a free event for ages 14 and older. Visit reconnectwithnature.org for more information.
- Icons of Country (Mokena): Jamo’s Live in Mokena presents Icons of Country, tributes to Hardy, Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson, at 9 pm. Saturday, May 2. Tickets start at $12. Visit jamoslive.com for more information.
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