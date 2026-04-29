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5 things to do in McHenry County: Rod Stewart, Pink Floyd tributes; Sip Around the World, Huntley Derby Day

Think Floyd USA will bring an unforgettable night of iconic music, soaring vocals and immersive visual spectacle to Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2.

Think Floyd USA will bring an unforgettable night of iconic music, soaring vocals and immersive visual spectacle to Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

By 5 Things to Do in McHenry County
  1. Young Hearts – A Tribute to Rod Stewart (Crystal Lake): Young Hearts, a tribute concert to music legend Rod Stewart, is at 8 p.m. Friday, May 1 at Raue Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $45. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
  2. Think Floyd – A Tribute to Pink Floyd (Crystal Lake): Enjoy an authentic tribute to the music of Pink Floyd with Think Floyd at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Raue Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $53. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
  3. Huntley Derby Day (Huntley): Celebrate the Kentucky Derby at this themed event the Huntley Town Square from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, May 2. The event will feature bourbon, wine and beer tastings, fancy hat-making workshop, best-dressed contest and more. Visit the Huntley Chamber’s website for more information.
  4. Sip Around the World (Woodstock): Sample wines and small bites from around the globe at participating businesses on the historic Woodstock Square and the surrounding area. Each business will represent a different country. The event is from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Tickets start at $55 and are limited. Visit woodstockilchamber.com for more information.
  5. Spring Tea – Parlor Royalties (Crystal Lake): Enjoy lunch and tea from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 3 at the Colonel Palmer House in Crystal Lake. Guests will also learn the history of teatime traditions and the lifestyle of American Victorians. This is for ages 5 and up. Visit crystallakeparks.org for more information.
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