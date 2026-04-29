5 things to do in McHenry County: Rod Stewart, Pink Floyd tributes; Sip Around the World, Huntley Derby Day

- Young Hearts – A Tribute to Rod Stewart (Crystal Lake): Young Hearts, a tribute concert to music legend Rod Stewart, is at 8 p.m. Friday, May 1 at Raue Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $45. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- Think Floyd – A Tribute to Pink Floyd (Crystal Lake): Enjoy an authentic tribute to the music of Pink Floyd with Think Floyd at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Raue Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $53. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- Huntley Derby Day (Huntley): Celebrate the Kentucky Derby at this themed event the Huntley Town Square from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, May 2. The event will feature bourbon, wine and beer tastings, fancy hat-making workshop, best-dressed contest and more. Visit the Huntley Chamber’s website for more information.
- Sip Around the World (Woodstock): Sample wines and small bites from around the globe at participating businesses on the historic Woodstock Square and the surrounding area. Each business will represent a different country. The event is from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Tickets start at $55 and are limited. Visit woodstockilchamber.com for more information.
- Spring Tea – Parlor Royalties (Crystal Lake): Enjoy lunch and tea from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 3 at the Colonel Palmer House in Crystal Lake. Guests will also learn the history of teatime traditions and the lifestyle of American Victorians. This is for ages 5 and up. Visit crystallakeparks.org for more information.
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