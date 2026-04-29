5 Things to Do: Art in Wilder Park, Tails on the Trails, Lilac Time Festival this weekend

- Art in Wilder Park (Elmhurst): Art in Wilder Park is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3 at Wilder Park, 175 South Cottage Hill Ave. The event features more than 130 booths showcasing jewelry, paintings, sculptures, ceramics, photography and fiber arts created by Midwest artists. For more information, visit elmhurstartmuseum.org.
- Tails on the Trails (Lisle): The Morton Arboretum will host Tails on the Trails, a dog-friendly day with a pet expo. Dogs and their humans can explore the trails and the expo, which is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 3. Visit mortonarb.org for more information.
- Lilac Time Festival (Lombard): The Lilac Time Festival kicks off Saturday, May 2 in Lilacia Park in Lombard. The free festival runs through May 17, and features tours, a parade, thousands of beautiful tulips and lilacs and more. Visit lombardlilactime.com for more information and a schedule of events.
- Go Fly a Kite (Wheaton): The Wheaton Park District will host this free, family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2 in Graf Park. The event will have activities, a food truck, kite sales and demonstrations. Visit wheatonparkdistrict.com for more information.
- “South Pacific” (Aurora): The Paramount Theatre presents the Broadway classic “South Pacific,” which runs through June 14. Visit paramountaurora.com for times, dates and ticket information.
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