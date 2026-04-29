5 Things to Do: Art Explosion in Geneva, That Arena Rock Show in St. Charles, Batavia garage sales

- That Arena Rock Show (St. Charles): Rock out to all your favorite ‘80s hard rock hits with That Arena Rock Show at 8 p.m. Friday, May 1 at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles. The band plays music from bands like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses and more. Tickets start at $32. Visit arcadalive.com for more information.
- Art Explosion (Geneva): Downtown Geneva shops, businesses and restaurants will host pop-up art galleries featuring local talent on Saturday, May 2. A map of participating businesses and artists is available at genevachamber.com.
- Batavia City-Wide Garage Sales (Batavia): The garage sales will be held Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2. Proceeds help fund the Batavia’s 4th of July Sky Concert in Engstrom Park. A map of the sales will be available at bataviafireworks.org.
- Midwest Tulip Fest (Maple Park): The tulips and daffodils are in full bloom at the Midwest Tulip Fest at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 3. Visit kuipersfamilyfarm.com for more information.
- Elgin Symphony Orchestra (Elgin): The Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents “Pictures at an Exhibition,” featuring works by Strauss and Mussorgsky, is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 3 at the Hemmens Cultural Center. Visit elginsymphony.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene