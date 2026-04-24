Find nostalgia, vinyl treasures at 4 record stores in Starved Rock Country

Customers can shop a warehouse floor featuring thousands of LPs, 12-inch dance singles, CDs and cassettes at Horizons Music in Mendota. It's recommended to call 815-539-3775 before arrival to confirm a visit. (Julie Barichello)

X marks the spot for Horizons Music in Mendota.

That is, because it will feel like discovering a hidden treasure for vinyl collectors. Located in a warehouse off the beaten path (literally in the middle of a neighborhood at the intersection of 14th Street and Milwaukee Avenue in Mendota), Horizons Music houses more than a million items with titles like Zager and Evans, Splatcats and The Rainbow Band.

You likely won’t find the latest Taylor Swift record, or even familiar stocks. This is a destination for the deep divers. Horizons boasts that it specializes in “out of print” or “hard to find” releases. Obscure and forgotten 1960s, ’70s and ’80s releases are stashed in cardboard boxes within the spacious 5,000-square-foot liquidation room. There’s jazz, blues, country, rock and soul, including imports. Many of them are still sealed and reasonably priced, between $3 and $15.

There’s more than 50,000 CDs, cassettes, LPs and 12-inch dance singles.

The business is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but it’s recommended to call 815-539-3775 to confirm your visit. Follow the sidewalk to a door on the side of the building that has the office number posted on it for the entrance. A staff member will guide first-time visitors through hallways to the warehouse floor. Shoppers also can peruse the more than 121,000 different titles online at horizonsmusic.com.

Cash is recommended for on-site shopping, with potential discounts available.

Blue Jay Way Records

615 S. Main St., Princeton

815-872-1935

If you’re looking for familiar classics and some well-curated new releases, Blue Jay Way Records in downtown Princeton is a destination. With a plentiful bargain bin, full of vinyl gems all less than $10, the store also features an A to Z selection of rock, country and R&B. Owner Jim Lovejoy is a music lover and engages customers.

Vinyl Revival

113 W. Washington St., Morris

815-763-6021 | vinylrevivalmorris.com

Downtown Morris is home to another beacon for music lovers. Vinyl Revival features a number of new releases plus an active and plentiful new arrivals section. Prices are reasonable and there are titles spanning from A to Z in country, hip hop, rock and other genres.

The Veranda

221 E. Main St., Streator

815-992-2424

A trip to The Veranda in downtown Streator is like walking through a time capsule. With thousands of records on the shelves, 45 collectors will be in heaven. There won’t be any new releases here, but customers will find rows of classic country, rock and jazz albums, from artists such as Elvis Presley, Hank Williams, Everly Brothers, etc.