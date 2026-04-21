5 Things to Do: Tony Danza in Dixon, Sterling Municipal Band concert this weekend in the Sauk Valley

- Tony Danza (Dixon): Actor and musician Tony Danza and his 4-piece band will perform standards and tell stories at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at The Dixon Historic Theatre. The show will feature a selection of Danza’s favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and connection to the music. Tickets start at $55. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Little Shop of Horrors” (Dixon): The Dixon: Historic Theatre will show the cult-classic film “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 24. Tickets are $2. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Sterling Municipal Band Spring Concert (Sterling): The Sterling Municipal Band presents their spring concert, “Americana: Music of American Composers” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, at New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling. This concert is free and open to all ages. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
- Earth Day Celebration (Sterling): The Twin Cities Farmers Market will celebrate Earth Day at the opening of the expanded outdoor market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, at the Market Pavilion. The event will feature a petting zoo for the kids. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
- Kayak/Bike/Hike the Henepin (Sheffield): Join the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at the Visitor Center in Sheffield for the Kayak/Bike/Hike the Hennepin event Sunday, April 26. The launch is at 12:30 p.m. Participants can kayak, bike, or hike along the scenic Hennepin Canal toward Wyanet (approximately 5 miles). Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
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