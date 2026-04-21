Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Tony Danza in Dixon, Sterling Municipal Band concert this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Tony Danza will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre during the 2026 season.

Tony Danza will perform at The Dixon: Historic Theatre during the 2026 season. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre)

By 5 Things to Do in Sauk Valley
  1. Tony Danza (Dixon): Actor and musician Tony Danza and his 4-piece band will perform standards and tell stories at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at The Dixon Historic Theatre. The show will feature a selection of Danza’s favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and connection to the music. Tickets start at $55. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. “Little Shop of Horrors” (Dixon): The Dixon: Historic Theatre will show the cult-classic film “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 24. Tickets are $2. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
  3. Sterling Municipal Band Spring Concert (Sterling): The Sterling Municipal Band presents their spring concert, “Americana: Music of American Composers” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, at New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling. This concert is free and open to all ages. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
  4. Earth Day Celebration (Sterling): The Twin Cities Farmers Market will celebrate Earth Day at the opening of the expanded outdoor market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, at the Market Pavilion. The event will feature a petting zoo for the kids. Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
  5. Kayak/Bike/Hike the Henepin (Sheffield): Join the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at the Visitor Center in Sheffield for the Kayak/Bike/Hike the Hennepin event Sunday, April 26. The launch is at 12:30 p.m. Participants can kayak, bike, or hike along the scenic Hennepin Canal toward Wyanet (approximately 5 miles). Visit the event Facebook page for more information.
The SceneEntertainmentSauk Valley5 Things to DoThe Scene - Sauk ValleySauk Valley Front Headlines