5 Things to Do: Puzzle-Palooza, Kendall County history program, live music and more

- Puzzle-Palooza (Oswego): Teams of 2-4 people will scramble to see who can assemble at 300-piece jigsaw puzzle the fastest. Puzzle-Palooza is an all-ages event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 18 at the Little White School Museum in Oswego. Only two team members can be over 18 years old. Click here for more information.
- Kendall County History: Prehistoric Times to 1865 (Oswego): After the puzzles are completed, stick around at the Little White School Museum for this presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Museum Director Roger Matile will host this informative program. Tickets are $5. Click here for more information or to register.
- Next Step Comedy Show (Yorkville): Laugh along with top-tier talent from across the country at this Next Step Comedy Show at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at Pinz Yorkville. Click here for more information.
- Tony Logue with special guest Max Benson (Yorkville): Tony Logue will perform Americana, country folk and heartland rock ‘n’ roll to the Law Office Pub & Music Hall in Yorkville. The show begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Tickets are $20. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- That Gurl Band (Sandwich): That Gurl Band will pay tribute to the women of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, and their iconic music. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at Sandwich Opera House. Tickets start at $12. Click here for more information.
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