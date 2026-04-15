5 things to do in McHenry County: Tony Award winner Levi Kreis in Woodstock, Dinosaur Dimensions this weekend

- An Afternoon with Tony Award winner Levi Kreis (Woodstock): The Woodstock Opera House will host a performance from Levi Kreis, best known for originating the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Broadway’s “Million Dollar Quartet,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19. Tickets start at $35. Visit the Woodstock Opera House’s website for more information.
- Lucy’s Comedy (Crystal Lake): The laugh-out-loud funny show starts at 8 p.m. Friday, April 17, and features headliner Nick Cobb, comedian Alan Ford and is hosted by Brian Williams. Tickets start at $29. Visit rauecenter.org.
- Dinosaur Dimension Expedition (Crystal Lake): Families will love this state-of-the-art live show that brings dinosaurs to life with animatronics and immersive storytelling. The adventure begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at Raue Center for the Arts. Tickets $24 for adults, students and seniors are $14. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- Thunderstruck - America’s AC/DC tribute (McHenry): The Vixen in McHenry welcomes this tribute to legendary rockers AC/DC at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Special guest Siin will open this all ages show. Tickets start at $24.99. Visit vixenmchenry.com for more information.
- Pino Farina Band, Jak Tripper (Port Barrington): Broken Oar’s Bands in the Barn series continues Saturday, April 18 with two performances. Pino Farina Band will perform at 2 p.m. and Jak Tripper takes the stage at 8 p.m. The music continues Sunday, April 19 with the Icons of Country tribute concert at 2 p.m. Visit brokenoar.com/bands for more information.
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