5 things to do in DeKalb County: NIU Steelband in concert, Sycamore Community Expo and more this weekend

- After-Hours Concert: NIU Steelband (DeKalb): NIU’s renowned Steelband will perform at the DeKalb Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 17. This concert is free and open to the public. Jah Love Jamaica Food Truck will have food available for purchase outside the library. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- Community Expo & Job Fair (Sycamore): The Community Expo & Job Fair returns to the Sycamore Park District Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18. This family-friendly event is free and will feature vendors and local businesses. Visit sycamorechamber.com for more information.
- “The Play That Goes Wrong” (DeKalb): Stage Coach Players in DeKalb presents the comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong” April 17-19. Visit stagecoachplayers.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- That Gurl Band (Sandwich): That Gurl Band will pay tribute to the women of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, and their iconic music. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at Sandwich Opera House. Tickets start at $12. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
- Goat Yoga with Blue Sky Farm (DeKalb): Enjoy a 30-minute yoga session next to baby goats, followed by 15 minutes of play time. The sessions are at 1 and 2:15 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the DeKalb Public Library, and is for ages 12 and up. Classes are limited to the first 25 participants. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
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