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5 things to do in DeKalb County: NIU Steelband in concert, Sycamore Community Expo and more this weekend

The NIU Steelband returns to the Norris Cultural Arts Center in St. Charles for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 28.

The NIU Steelband will perform a free concert at the DeKalb Public Library Friday, April 17. (Photo provided by the NIU Steelband. )

By 5 Things to Do in DeKalb County
  1. After-Hours Concert: NIU Steelband (DeKalb): NIU’s renowned Steelband will perform at the DeKalb Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 17. This concert is free and open to the public. Jah Love Jamaica Food Truck will have food available for purchase outside the library. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
  2. Community Expo & Job Fair (Sycamore): The Community Expo & Job Fair returns to the Sycamore Park District Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18. This family-friendly event is free and will feature vendors and local businesses. Visit sycamorechamber.com for more information.
  3. “The Play That Goes Wrong” (DeKalb): Stage Coach Players in DeKalb presents the comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong” April 17-19. Visit stagecoachplayers.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. That Gurl Band (Sandwich): That Gurl Band will pay tribute to the women of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, and their iconic music. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at Sandwich Opera House. Tickets start at $12. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
  5. Goat Yoga with Blue Sky Farm (DeKalb): Enjoy a 30-minute yoga session next to baby goats, followed by 15 minutes of play time. The sessions are at 1 and 2:15 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the DeKalb Public Library, and is for ages 12 and up. Classes are limited to the first 25 participants. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
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