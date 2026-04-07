Silent Film and Organ Concert coming to Rialto Square April 14

Experience the magic of early cinema at the Rialto Square Theatre in dowtown Joliet with a free Silent Film and Organ Concert at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Experience the magic of early cinema at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet with a free Silent Film and Organ Concert at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.

Guests will enjoy a classic silent film accompanied by the theatre’s historic organ. This special screening features Laurel & Hardy’s “Two Tars,” brought to life by Rialto House Organist Taylor Trimby on the Barton Grande Theatre Pipe Organ.

This event is free to the public, but tickets are required for admission. Guests may obtain tickets at the Rialto Square Theatre Box Office at no cost. A limit of four tickets per person will be enforced, and tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.