Atelier Joliet Art Gallery to host opening for internationally-recognized artists

Atelier Joliet Art Gallery, a recently-opened gallery in downtown Joliet, will host a dual artist opening for Jeffrey Equality Brooks, from Oswego, and Joseph Mayernik, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 25. (Image provided by Atelier Joliet Art Gallery)

Atelier Joliet Art Gallery, a recently-opened gallery in downtown Joliet, will host a dual artist opening for Jeffrey Equality Brooks, from Oswego, and Joseph Mayernik, from New York, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 25.

This exhibition brings together two distinct and compelling artistic voices, with their nationally- and internationally- recognized work, according to a news release from the gallery.

It is a complementary event and the artists will be in attendance. Light hor’s d’oeuvres and wine will be available.

In addition to the in-gallery experience, both artists’ works will be available for purchase nationally through the gallery’s website, allowing collectors beyond the local market to engage with the exhibition.

The works are already installed and can be viewed during open hours Thursday through Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and other times by appointment only. Shows are six to eight weeks long.

Atelier Joliet is focused on elevating the local arts scene while creating a refined, welcoming space for collectors and the community alike, the release stated.

For more information, visit Atelierjoliet.com or on facebook and instagram. The gallery is located at 50 N. Chicago St., Joliet.