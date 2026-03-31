Great Big Game Show to open Schaumburg location at Woodfield Mall April 6

Great Big Game Show will open a second Chicago area location at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on Monday, April 6. (Photo provided by Great Big Game Show )

Great Big Game Show will open a second Chicago area location at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg on Monday, April 6.

Teams of two or more compete against each other in a number of minigames and challenges at Great Big Game Show. (Photo provided by Great Big Game Show.)

The live, interactive attraction turns everyday groups into contestants inside a fully produced television-style competition, complete with lights, music, buzzers and a live host.

Inside the studios, teams step behind podiums and face off in a fast-paced, one-hour competition blending trivia, strategy and quick-thinking challenges.

Each studio accommodates up to 14 players, moving through a rotating lineup of games designed to keep energy high and outcomes unpredictable, according to a news release.

The experience features more than 17 mini-games — including Trivia Temple, Blaster Blitz, Drawing in the Dark, Spin Out, Build It Up and Split Decision — creating a mix of head-to-head battle, teamwork and plenty of laugh out loud moments along the way.

The Escape Game — the immersive entertainment company behind Great Big Game Show — first opened in River North in 2016 as one of the brand’s early locations. Great Big Game Show followed with its Oak Brook debut in 2024.

For more information, visit greatbiggameshow.com/schaumburg.