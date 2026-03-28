Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark in Lake Geneva offers spring fun for whole family

For families looking for an easy, last-minute spring or summer getaway, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and its on-site sister property, Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, offer a full resort vacation close to home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Timber Ridge Lodge Waterpark, on the Grand Geneva Resort property (Photo provided by Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark)

Guests can enjoy a wide range of activities without ever leaving the property, including hiking, biking, golf, arcade, resort character appearances, award-winning dining, a spa and salon, a fitness center, family-friendly programming and an indoor waterpark, according to a news release.

Timber Ridge is leaning into kid-powered fun with unique “take-charge” experiences. Young guests can handle their very own check-in at a special Jr. VIP Check-in line featuring custom stairs so they can step up to the desk and “check in” themselves (with their adults taking care of the real check-in, of course).

Bruce the Moose, the resort’s beloved mascot, will also be greeting guests during check-in from 4 to 5 p.m. every Friday and Saturday starting March 27 through the end of the year. The resort is celebrating its 25th anniversary and it is Bruce’s 25th birthday, so he will be there to take photos and interact with guests. Every kid at check-in will also receive a birthday crown from Bruce thanking them for celebrating with him.

Families can also upgrade their stay with the new Moose Pack experience, which includes fun surprises waiting during their visit like a drawstring backpack, souvenir cup, candy, a stuffed animal and more. Kid-friendly dining across the resort adds to the experience, with fun desserts and treats that make mealtimes part of the vacation. There is even more Friday fun with a birthday-themed Friday night dance party all year long.

For more information, visit Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark.