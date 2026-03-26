Blues Traveler, Melissa Etheridge among performers at Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s summer concert series

Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Roaring Nights summer concert series returns for 2026 with Melissa Etheridge, Blues Traveler and Nelly. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago )

Chicago’s wildest concert series returns this summer as Brookfield Zoo Chicago sets the stage for its annual Roaring Nights summer concert series.

Two music-packed weekends offer an expanded concert experience and powerhouse lineup with performances by Melissa Etheridge on June 7, Blues Traveler on July 24 and Nelly on July 25, according to a news release from the Zoo.

Guests can make a full day of adventure before the stage lights up, as every Roaring Nights ticket this year also includes full-day admission to the Zoo on the day of the concert, free Main Entrance parking, and unlimited Ferris Wheel and Carousel rides.

“There are few places where you can feed a giraffe in the afternoon and sing along with a chart-topping artist under the stars that same evening,” Andrea Rodgers, senior vice president of guest experience and operations at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, said in the news release. “Roaring Nights has an unmistakable energy as the sun sets—part concert, part conservation celebration—where thousands of fans come together to sing, connect, and support wildlife. This year, the series continues to grow, with an expanded lineup of artists and greater overall ticket value for guests.”

This year’s summer concert lineup schedule:

June 7 at 7 p.m.: Melissa Etheridge rose to fame in the late 1980s and ’90s with Grammy-winning rock hits like “Bring Me Some Water,” “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.” She later earned an Academy Award for “I Need to Wake Up” from the documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” and became known for her raw lyrics, raspy vocals and personal resilience after coming out publicly and surviving breast cancer. Etheridge is set to release her new album, RISE!, on March 27, 2026, marking her first studio album in five years. Her set at Brookfield Zoo Chicago will feature select tracks from the new release.

Melissa Etheridge will perform at 7 p.m. June 7 at Brookfield Zoo Chicago. (Photo by Candice Lawler. )

July 24 at 7:30 p.m.: Harmonica riffs will take center stage as Blues Traveler kicks off Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s second concert weekend. Known for their jam-band roots and dynamic live shows, the platinum-selling group has kept crowds singing with songs like “Run-Around” and “Hook.”

Blues Traveler will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 24 at Brookfield Zoo Chicago. (Photo provided by Graham Fielder)

July 25 at 7:30 p.m.: Nelly will heat up the stage and close out the series with era-defining hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Ride with Me” and “Dilemma.” The Grammy Award-winning superstar brings chart-topping swagger and crowd-hyping energy that helped shape 2000s hip-hop and continues to ignite audiences today.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago members will receive early access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 27. Pricing starts at $60, with members receiving a $10 discount per ticket.

A limited number of Early Access for Conservation passes will be available for $35, offering first entry into the East Mall concert venue for priority access to seating areas, merchandise, food and beverages.

Each ticket sold directly contributes to the Zoo’s Wildlife Conservation Fund, supporting animal care and conservation efforts both locally and globally.

More information and tickets will be available at brookfieldzoo.org/events/roaring-nights-concerts.