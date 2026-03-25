Glen Ellyn Park District hosts ‘egg-cellent’ adventures for kids & adults

The Glen Ellyn Park District will host Easter events for kids and adults. (Photo provided by the Glen Ellyn Park District )

Hop into spring with festive events hosted by the Glen Ellyn Park District. From adults seeking a unique night out to children eager to meet the Easter Bunny, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Flashlight Egg Hunt Offers Nighttime Adventure

For a unique twist on the traditional egg hunt, children ages 6-12, with an adult, can participate in the Flashlight Egg Hunt at Churchill Park on Thursday, March 26, from 7:15-8 p.m. The Bunny will scatter eggs, candy, toys and prizes throughout the park, with special eggs redeemable for grand prize baskets. The fee is $12 for residents and $24 for nonresidents.

Adults Relive Childhood Fun with Bubbly Bunny Egg Hunt

On Friday, March 27, from 7:30-9 p.m., adults ages 21 and over can participate in the Bubbly Bunny Egg Hunt at Lake Ellyn Park. Equipped with baskets and flashlights, attendees will search for hundreds of hidden eggs filled with raffle tickets, candy and more. Light snacks and beverages will be provided before the hunt begins. The fee is $20 for residents and $35 for nonresidents.

Sensory-Friendly Egg Hunt Provides Inclusive Experience

Open to individuals with special needs of all ages, this inclusive event will take place at Maryknoll Park on Friday, April 3, from 9-9:30 a.m. Participants will follow an accessible trail in search of colored eggs and other allergen-free prizes. The hunt will feature smaller crowds, low noise volumes, and a quiet zone. The fee is $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.

Eggs-traordinary Egg Hunt Brings Joy to Little Ones

Children ages 5 and under, with an adult, can join Hopper Cottontail, the Park District Bunny, for the Eggs-traordinary Egg Hunt at Maryknoll Park on Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. or 11:30 am. Enjoy photo opportunities before the hunt begins. The fee is $10 for residents and $14 for nonresidents.

Advance registration is required for all events and can be completed at gepark.org/register.